Moorhead Police Department mourning the loss of Police K9 Zeke

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their Police K9′s.

MHPD says K9 Zeke passed away unexpectedly over the weekend due to an acute medical emergency while at home.

They say On Saturday, December 2, 2023, K9 Zeke was at home with his family when he began showing distress. Officer Brett Musich transported Zeke to the emergency veterinary clinic, where he died a short time later.

Officer Musich deployed K9 Zeke over 150 times during his service to the City of Moorhead. Their work had a significant role in increasing the safety of the community and building positive relationships with the members of the public they met during public demonstrations. An essential highlight in their career together was receiving the prestigious “Case of the Year 2022″ national award from the National Police Canine Association earlier this year for the apprehension of several suspects and firearms from a Fargo shooting.

Chief Monroe stated, “Zeke was an essential member of our department and community; he lived with Officer Musich and his wife and was an integral part of their family. We thank Zeke for his outstanding service and dedication to the community.” The Moorhead Police Department and the Musich family also thank the Red River Emergency Animal Hospital for their assistance and compassion. Please keep his partner, Officer Musich, and his family in your thoughts during this challenging time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.