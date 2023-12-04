Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead Police Department mourning the loss of Police K9 Zeke

MHD Police mourning the loss of K9
MHD Police mourning the loss of K9(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their Police K9′s.

MHPD says K9 Zeke passed away unexpectedly over the weekend due to an acute medical emergency while at home.

They say On Saturday, December 2, 2023, K9 Zeke was at home with his family when he began showing distress. Officer Brett Musich transported Zeke to the emergency veterinary clinic, where he died a short time later.

Officer Musich deployed K9 Zeke over 150 times during his service to the City of Moorhead. Their work had a significant role in increasing the safety of the community and building positive relationships with the members of the public they met during public demonstrations. An essential highlight in their career together was receiving the prestigious “Case of the Year 2022″ national award from the National Police Canine Association earlier this year for the apprehension of several suspects and firearms from a Fargo shooting.

Chief Monroe stated, “Zeke was an essential member of our department and community; he lived with Officer Musich and his wife and was an integral part of their family. We thank Zeke for his outstanding service and dedication to the community.” The Moorhead Police Department and the Musich family also thank the Red River Emergency Animal Hospital for their assistance and compassion. Please keep his partner, Officer Musich, and his family in your thoughts during this challenging time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff
If you see Ruby or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call her owner Jason...
West Fargo family looking for missing service dog

Latest News

Whooping cough
Whooping Cough cases increasing in Cass County
Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays
Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays
Pure Hockey
Pure Hockey to open at The Lights in West Fargo
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Governor Doug Burgum announces he is suspending his campaign for President
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Missing MN Native Found Dead in NYC Garbage Compactor