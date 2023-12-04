Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heartland Industries and Clay County are teaming up again this year for Recycling your Holidays.

Residents can drop-off their unwanted holiday light strings at recycling centers across in Barnesville, Dilworth, Glyndon, Hawley, Hitterdal, and Ulen until January 1, 2024.

Light strings are also accepted year-round at Ace Hardware in Moorhead and at the Clay County Resource Recovery Center, 3322 15 Ave N, Moorhead.

Only strings of lights are accepted at this collection. No rope lights or lighted decorations.

For more information, contact Shannon Thompson, Clay County Solid Waste, at 218.299.7329 or visit their website.

