Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays

Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays
Heartland Industries and Clay county teaming up for Recycling Your Holidays(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heartland Industries and Clay County are teaming up again this year for Recycling your Holidays.

Residents can drop-off their unwanted holiday light strings at recycling centers across in Barnesville, Dilworth, Glyndon, Hawley, Hitterdal, and Ulen until January 1, 2024.

Light strings are also accepted year-round at Ace Hardware in Moorhead and at the Clay County Resource Recovery Center, 3322 15 Ave N, Moorhead.

Only strings of lights are accepted at this collection. No rope lights or lighted decorations.

For more information, contact Shannon Thompson, Clay County Solid Waste, at 218.299.7329 or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff
It was an emotional reunion nearly 2 months in the making for a West Fargo woman and her...
West Fargo woman is reunited with her dogs after nearly two months

Latest News

Whooping cough
Whooping Cough cases increasing in Cass County
Pure Hockey
Pure Hockey to open at The Lights in West Fargo
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Governor Doug Burgum announces he is suspending his campaign for President
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Missing MN Native Found Dead in NYC Garbage Compactor