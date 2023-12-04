Governor Doug Burgum announces he is suspending his campaign for President

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a statement Burgum said quote: “We launched our campaign for President on June 7 clear-eyed about our mission: bring a business leader and proven governor’s voice to the fight for the best of America. We are a nation built on freedom, liberty, and personal responsibility. A nation where neighbors help neighbors, and where innovation, not regulation, lifts us all to reach our highest potential. We remain committed to improving the lives of every American by moving America 180 degrees in the opposite direction of Joe Biden on three critical issues – the economy, energy, and national security.

”Before we entered the race, the national conversation centered on divisive issues best suited to be solved at the state and local level, and away from the essential, core responsibilities of the President and the executive branch as delegated by the 10th Amendment of our Constitution. National security includes economic security, border security, energy security, food security and cybersecurity. Solving these issues is foundational to every American’s safety and prosperity. Our leadership and understanding of how the global economy really works has shifted the conversation toward the critical need for America to get its economy sprinting versus crawling, become energy-dominant and win the Cold War with China. Now just six months after our campaign launch, we’ve elevated the importance of an intelligent energy policy that grows jobs and our economy, reduces inflation, is good for the environment and – unlike Joe Biden’s fantasy green energy plan – stops enabling and empowering our adversaries, specifically China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.”

Burgum continued: “The RNC’s clubhouse debate requirements are nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire. The RNC’s mission is to win elections. It is not their mission to reduce competition and restrict fresh ideas by ‘narrowing the field’ months before the Iowa caucuses or the first in the nation New Hampshire primary. These arbitrary criteria ensure advantages for candidates from major media markets on the coasts versus America’s Heartland. None of their debate criteria relate to the qualifications related to actually doing the job of the president. This effort to nationalize the primary system is unhealthy for the future of the party, especially for a party that proclaims to value leadership from outside of Washington.

”First Lady Kathryn has been an incredible partner on this journey. Her courage to share her personal story of her decades-long battle with the disease of addiction, and now her 21 years of recovery, has changed lives and saved lives. America is facing a behavioral health crisis that is touching every family, every community, and every company in America. Over 270,000 sons, daughters, moms and dads have died of a drug overdose in America since Joe Biden took office. This is five times the U.S. deaths in the Vietnam War. The brain disease of addiction is affecting over 40 million Americans and it does not discriminate. It affects citizens regardless of age, ZIP code, economic status or political affiliation. Uniting to solve this deadly and destructive problem is an urgent test for our nation’s leaders and the future of America’s democracy.”I have spent a lifetime building trust as a leader – from working as a kid at our family’s century-old grain elevator business in the tiny town of Arthur to building global enterprises such as Great Plains Software to governing the great state of North Dakota. Our decision to run for President came from a place of caring deeply about every American and a mission to re-establish trust in America’s leadership and our institutions of democracy. While this primary process has shaken my trust in many media organizations and political party institutions, it has only strengthened my trust in America. Our nation doesn’t need to be perfect to be exceptional. In community after community along this journey, we witnessed the best that America has to offer. We are deeply grateful for each and every person who supported us with their ideas, prayers, advocacy, encouragement and enthusiasm. Kathryn and I will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional.”

