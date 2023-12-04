Fargo woman looking for answers after she says her vehicle’s windows were smashed twice in a month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in Fargo is looking for answers after her car window was smashed outside her home for the second time, just weeks apart.

About a month ago, Beth Olson of North Fargo discovered the driver side window of her Buick Enclave completely shattered while it sat on 4th Street North, between 13th and 14th Avenue.

Now, on December 2, Olson went out to that same car to find her back windshield smashed, even worse this time around. She says a cement block was lying in the middle of the road with glass shards stuck in it.

No items from inside the car were reported stolen either time.

She filed reports with Fargo Police but tells Valley News Live that she hasn’t heard anything back.

While trying to find a motive for whoever did this, Beth says this situation is, “...really frustrating. I think more so that they’re not trying to break in and take anything, they’re genuinely just trying to damage.”

She also says being a victim of vandalism twice in one month is draining, both emotionally and financially. She states, “Just please stop. Take into consideration that other people are also trying to make ends meet, and it just sets us back even further. So, please, just be nice.”

She is now asking for the public’s help to help find whoever might be responsible. If you own a Ring or porch camera near this area and think you might have captured it on video, she’s urging you to contact her or The Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.