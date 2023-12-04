Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo woman looking for answers after she says her vehicle’s windows were smashed twice in a month

Smashed car windows in Fargo
Smashed car windows in Fargo(Beth Olson)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in Fargo is looking for answers after her car window was smashed outside her home for the second time, just weeks apart.

About a month ago, Beth Olson of North Fargo discovered the driver side window of her Buick Enclave completely shattered while it sat on 4th Street North, between 13th and 14th Avenue.

Now, on December 2, Olson went out to that same car to find her back windshield smashed, even worse this time around. She says a cement block was lying in the middle of the road with glass shards stuck in it.

No items from inside the car were reported stolen either time.

She filed reports with Fargo Police but tells Valley News Live that she hasn’t heard anything back.

While trying to find a motive for whoever did this, Beth says this situation is, “...really frustrating. I think more so that they’re not trying to break in and take anything, they’re genuinely just trying to damage.”

She also says being a victim of vandalism twice in one month is draining, both emotionally and financially. She states, “Just please stop. Take into consideration that other people are also trying to make ends meet, and it just sets us back even further. So, please, just be nice.”

She is now asking for the public’s help to help find whoever might be responsible. If you own a Ring or porch camera near this area and think you might have captured it on video, she’s urging you to contact her or The Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff
If you see Ruby or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call her owner Jason...
West Fargo family looking for missing service dog

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News December 4 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
Fargo Police Looking for Missing 14 Year Old Boy
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News December 4 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – December 4