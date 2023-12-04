Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man arrested for fleeing officer

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested this weekend for fleeing an officer.

According to officials, on Dec. 1 at 1:35 a.m., 42-year-old Matthew Paul Sander of Fargo was driving on County RD 9 when an officer noticed he had no license plate.

The officer tried to pull him over, and that’s when Sander drove off. He was arrested by Lake Park, Minnesota.

He was charged with fleeing a peace officer and driving after revocation.

