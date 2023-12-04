Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Attorney says Derek Chauvin released from hospital after stabbing

Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Jourden Redmond and Naasir Akailvi
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KARE ) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, serving a sentence for the murder of George Floyd, was released from the hospital and returned to prison after being attacked and stabbed numerous times by a fellow inmate last week.

Chauvin was hospitalized after another inmate at the same prison, former gang member John Turscak, stabbed him 22 times in the facility’s library on Nov. 24, according to charging documents. The 52-year-old Turscak allegedly told prison guards he would have killed DC had it not been for their involvement.

Turscak also told FBI investigators he had been contemplating attacking DC for a month before seeing an opportunity on that November day in the library, according to the criminal complaint against him.

“I had a telephone conference with Derek’s family yesterday, and they confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody,” said Gregory Erickson in a statement.

Chauvin was returned to the prison for follow-up care, according to Erickson’s statement. The attorney says the former officer’s family remains “unassured” that any changes have been made to the procedures that allowed the near-fatal attack to occur in the first place.

“It remains a mystery how the perpetrator was able to obtain and possess dangerous materials [that were able to be formed into an improvised knife], and how a guard was unable to reach and apprehend the perpetrator until Derek had been stabbed twenty-two times,” read the letter distributed to reporters. “Why was Derek allowed into the law library without a guard in close enough proximity to stop a possible attack? His family continues to wonder.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff
It was an emotional reunion nearly 2 months in the making for a West Fargo woman and her...
West Fargo woman is reunited with her dogs after nearly two months

Latest News

Gov. Burgum suspends campaign
Governor Doug Burgum announces he is suspending his campaign for President
North Dakota Nice Blog
NDT - North Dakota Nice Blog - December 4
Top Talkers
NDT - Top Talkers - December 4
NDSU Men's Club Hockey Team
NDT - NDSU Men's Club Hockey Team - December 4