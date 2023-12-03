Cooking with Cash Wa
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the Island Park pool in downtown Fargo.

According to officials, at approximately 2:04 a.m. Sunday, December 3, officers were dispatched to a crash at 1st Avenue South and 7th Street South.

A vehicle went through a fence surrounding the construction area of a pool and rolled into an unoccupied pool.

The driver was Matthew Thomas, a 42-year-old Fargo resident. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle and was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated.

Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

