One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the Island Park pool in downtown Fargo.

According to officials, at approximately 2:04 a.m. Sunday, December 3, officers were dispatched to a crash at 1st Avenue South and 7th Street South.

A vehicle went through a fence surrounding the construction area of a pool and rolled into an unoccupied pool.

The driver was Matthew Thomas, a 42-year-old Fargo resident. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle and was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated.

Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence.

