Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four minors are injured after a 14-year-old driver crashed a car and rolled off a cliff.

According to officials, a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on 38th St north of Mandan towards the Old Heskett Power Plant Stairway and Shore Fishing.

The driver, a 14-year-old female, went over the railroad tracks preceding the parking area to the stairway and lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle slid through a barbed wire fence sideways and off the cliff down towards the Missouri River.

The vehicle dropped off the cliff approximately 50 feet while overturning on the way down. It came to rest upright on the shoreline next to the river facing south.

Officials say all occupants of the vehicle, the driver, a 15-year-old female, and two 16-year-old males, were injured.

Both females were transported by ambulance for their injuries, ne male was released to a parent on scene, and the other male had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The vehicle was removed from the shoreline by a crane.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

