Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

One dead after fatal crash in Becker County

One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a collision in Becker County.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 4:11 p.m. on Friday. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 36-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Detroit Lakes, was traveling southbound on HWY59.

At the same time, a 2024 Freightliner Semi was northbound on HWY59, being driven by 53-year-old Michael Guhlke of Detroit Lakes.

The Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

Mitchell died from his injures in the crash, and Guhlke was left uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
David Moffett's dog , Trouble, was injured just days before Thanksgiving, and is now...
Fargo family’s dog injured by kid’s friend, recovering after surgery
MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Brandon Tyrone Hamilton
Arrest warrant issued for 33 year-old man in Roseau that caused shelter in place order to be issued
A Fargo Police car.
Parking ramp assault in Downtown Fargo

Latest News

It was an emotional reunion nearly 2 months in the making for a West Fargo woman and her...
West Fargo woman is reunited with her dogs after nearly two months
Each Saturday in December, passengers can ride any MATBUS fixed route for free when they...
MATBUS invites passengers to celebrate season of giving with food donations and free rides
Stock photo
Jamestown police investigating fatal overnight shooting
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff