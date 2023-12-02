One dead after fatal crash in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a collision in Becker County.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 4:11 p.m. on Friday. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 36-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Detroit Lakes, was traveling southbound on HWY59.

At the same time, a 2024 Freightliner Semi was northbound on HWY59, being driven by 53-year-old Michael Guhlke of Detroit Lakes.

The Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

Mitchell died from his injures in the crash, and Guhlke was left uninjured.

