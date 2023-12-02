One dead after crash near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.

According to officials, a 2002 Audi was traveling north on HWY 75, driven by 69-year-old Linda Quam of Fargo. At the same time, a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was being driven south on HWY 7 by 60-year-old Steven Tetzlaff of Whapeton.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of 60th Ave. S.

Tetzlaff was unbelted/unrestrained, causing him to die from the crash.

