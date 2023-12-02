One dead after crash near Moorhead
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
According to officials, a 2002 Audi was traveling north on HWY 75, driven by 69-year-old Linda Quam of Fargo. At the same time, a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was being driven south on HWY 7 by 60-year-old Steven Tetzlaff of Whapeton.
The vehicles collided at the intersection of 60th Ave. S.
Tetzlaff was unbelted/unrestrained, causing him to die from the crash.
