North Dakota State stuns Montana State in second round overtime win

NDSU advances to quarterfinal round next Friday/Saturday at South Dakota
NDSU vs. Montana State
NDSU vs. Montana State(KVLY)
By Jack Wallace
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOZEMAN, M.T. - (Valley News Live) - For the 14th-consecutive season, the North Dakota State Bison advance to the quarterfinal round, but the Bison clinched today’s victory at Montana State in as unusual a fashion for a round they usually win.

Hunter Poncius, the senior offensive tackle from Buffalo, MN, blocked the game-tying extra point in overtime to secure a 35-34 win for NDSU.

NDSU’s win was mainly fueled by the legs of the rushing attack, most notably TaMerik Williams, who dashed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 attempts.

North Dakota State next goes south to Vermillion, SD, where they play against the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison look to avenge their 24-19 loss to the Yotes in the Fargodome back in September. This is the first-ever postseason meeting between USD and NDSU in Vermillion.

