MATBUS invites passengers to celebrate season of giving with food donations and free rides

Donate a non-perishable food item and ride for free on Saturdays in December
Each Saturday in December, passengers can ride any MATBUS fixed route for free when they...
Each Saturday in December, passengers can ride any MATBUS fixed route for free when they donate a non-perishable food item on board the bus.(KVLY)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This year, MATBUS is introducing a new promotion: MATBUS Season of Giving.

Each Saturday in December, passengers can ride any MATBUS fixed route for free when they donate a non-perishable food item on board the bus. This promotion will not apply to MAT Paratransit.

Each week the donations will be collected and brought to the Emergency Food Pantry.

New riders can also call the Customer Care Center at 701.232.7500 option 1, or message on Facebook, X or Instagram with any questions.

