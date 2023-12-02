Jamestown police investigating fatal overnight shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight.

According to officials, on Dec. 2, at approximately 12:48am, officers of the Jamestown police department were dispatched to an address in 300 block of 5th Ave NE on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located one male deceased in a second-floor apartment.

Officers spoke with two males who were present at the time of the shooting, who stated the victim somehow shot himself. Those males were detained for questioning and later released as officers processed the scene.

At this time there is no reason to believe foul play was involved, but the incident remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

