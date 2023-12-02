Fargo family’s dog injured by kid’s friend, recovering after surgery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is suffering alongside their furry companion after their dog was attacked by someone they trusted.

David Moffett said his 3-year-old dog, Trouble, was a birthday gift for his daughter. He’s normally a friendly dog who loves to be loved on. But now, Trouble is different.

“Since all this happened, Trouble has been a lot more skittish and less trusting of people,” Moffett said,

Moffett was picking up his daughter from an after-school activity while his son and his friend were at home on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The pair were playing virtual reality games. As his son put on the VR headset, his friend started messing with Trouble. The son told his friend to stop messing with the dog, but the friend continued, eventually severely injuring him.

“When I got home, I noticed he was just sitting there shaking, so I picked him up and I didn’t know what was wrong with him. I took him into my room to try figure out what was wrong with him,” Moffett said.

After Moffett’s mom took Trouble to the emergency vet, Moffett checked the security camera he has in his living room. That’s when he saw what had happened to the family’s companion.

“When I was watching the camera, I noticed that the ‘friend’ of my kid grabbed Trouble by the back of the skin and picked him up and kind of threw him around a little bit,” Moffett said.

The kid is seen on video grabbing Trouble by the fur on his back, swinging him around, dropping him on a chair, on the floor, and choking him. Leaving Trouble injured and in need of surgery.

“They had to open him up and put two pins to fix the break,” Moffett said.

The doctors hope the pins work, but there is a small risk they will have to do another surgery due to Trouble’s small size, and the pins being a little bit large for his leg.

Moffett is a single dad who said he doesn’t have a lot of spare cash, so he had to take out a credit card to cover the surgery. Now, the family is stuck with a debt they can’t afford.

“It doesn’t seem like I can afford the minimal payments, but it was better than having him euthanized or even his leg chopped off,” Moffett said.

Since the incident, a police report has been filed, and the friend is no longer allowed over. Moffett’s son also hasn’t been to school to ensure there is no contact between him and the friend.

“I’ve broken all ties. All the kids understand. He’s not been back over, and he’s not allowed back over,” Moffett said.

Now, the family is trying to recover financially, physically, and mentally.

“We’ve all been kind of effected traumatically with this,” Moffett said.

Now that the police report has been filed, the minor will have to appear in a juvenile hearing coming up soon.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with the unexpected medical costs.

