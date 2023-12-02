Fargo boarding and daycare facility warns of similarities between mysterious dog illness and Kennel Cough

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mysterious dog illness making its way across the nation has reached the Valley.

Officials say there are confirmed cases in Fargo, maybe more than we know.

Officials with Home Away From Home, a Fargo boarding and daycare facility, say they’ve had several cases of Kennel Cough since mid-June.

Now, seeing how similar the symptoms are, there’s some uncertainty about what these dogs actually have.

Some facilities have completely shut their doors and others are recommending owners keep their pets at home.

The illness can be dead, especially if it’s not caught right away.

To read the full warning from Home Away From Home, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.