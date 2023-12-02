Elementary students honor FPD officers with letters of gratitude

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a tough year for Fargo Police, but Friday, Fargo students from Lewis and Clark Elementary tried to lift their spirits.

It’s been 4 months since the day Fargo’s police chief deemed one of the most horrific in the department’s history. Police were investigating a routine traffic crash on a busy Fargo street when the heavily-armed man, Mohamed Barakat, opened fire on them before they could react. It was later discovered that he was planning to target the Fargo Street Fair. Officer Jake Wallin was killed and two others hospitalized, with the lone officer standing, Zach Robinson, taking out the gunman.

“Zach Robinson was indeed the last man standing. He was standing between, not just the horrible events that happened there, but the horrible events that Mohamed Barakat had planned that day,” said state Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Robinson was serving as Jake Wallin’s Training Officer at the time of the incident. At the Celebration of Life ceremony for Officer Wallin, the community got a chance to hear from Officer Zach Robinson, who said: “He was doing a great job overall,” Robinson said. “I remember telling him... you’re doing fine, keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to pass.”

Today, the officers are working to heal. FPD Officer Lane Anderson tells us, “We’ll always be thinking of Jake and the other officers that were shot. Things haven’t been forgotten, but crime doesn’t stop. We have to press forward.”

Since then, the community has shown appreciation in a number of ways, with memorials, fundraisers and blue lights; but today’s show of appreciation was extra special.

Lewis and Clark students were tasked with writing letters of gratitude to Fargo Police. The kids sure took the assignment seriously.

“I just really admire the police department,” says 4th grader Kaya.

“They do everything for us. I felt like I need to do something for them because they risk their life just to save us. I put my life into that note I wrote,” says 4th grader Nash.

They students voted on the best letters, and those letters were chosen to be read to officers in a school-wide assembly Friday.

“We’ve always known that 98 percent of the community is behind us. It’s unfortunate that it takes something like this to get 100 percent, but it is very gratifying to know that we are much appreciated,” says FPD’s Troy Nielsen.

The idea was the brain child of the school’s gifted and talented teacher Stacy Anderson. Anderson tells us, “In light of the events that have happened recently this past year, we want our police to know that we appreciate that they put their lives on the line every day for us. I’m really proud that they took this assignment to heart.”

The principal, Jason Cresap, tells us that Mrs. Anderson is always coming up with good ideas, and he’s proud of his students and staff.

“I’m proud of them. I think gratitude is a gift that is free that we can all do at any time,” says Cresap.

“My mom says when you are kind you get a warm fuzzy feeling in your stomach and that’s definitely what happened,” says Kaya.

