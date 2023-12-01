Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: City of West Fargo lights up holiday tree

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the downtown POW/MIA Plaza on Thursday, November 30.

The celebration is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Carolers performed holiday music, and there were crafts for kids and free hot cocoa and apple cider.

The city says this holiday season, they are partnering with Golden Drive Homeless Kids to collect hats, mittens and socks for people in need across the metro.

