Trails not usable due to lack of snow on snowmobile season opener

File photo of snowmobiling.
File photo of snowmobiling.(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The current lack of snow cover means that Minnesota’s snowmobile trails will not be usable on the official opening date of December 1. The Minnesota DNR says several conditions must be met before trails are open, groomed and ready for travel:

  1. The ground must be frozen. Where trails cross wetlands, 15 inches of ice are needed to support the weight of trail groomers.
  2. Adequate snow cover of about 12 inches must be on the ground to allow for trail packing and grooming.
  3. Trails must be cleared of fallen trees, signs put in place and gates opened.

While snowmobilers await the arrival of snow and groomed trails, safety officials say now is a good time to make sure registrations are current and snowmobiles are in good operating order, review safety training, and check local trail maps for route changes or new trails.

Registrations for new snowmobiles must be purchased in person at a deputy registrar of motor vehicles or at the DNR License Bureau in St. Paul. Renewals of registrations and out-of-state trail stickers can be handled in person or on the DNR’s licenses and vehicle registrations website.

Local trail conditions are often posted online by tourism associations, chambers of commerce and volunteer snowmobile clubs. To find the nearest club, visit the Minnesota United Snowmobiler’s Association website.

Snowmobile riding safety tips from the State of Minnesota include:

  • Be weather aware and don’t ride in adverse weather conditions.
  • Check the DNR snow depth and groomed trail conditions webpage (mndnr.gov/snow) before leaving home.
  • Measure ice depth before riding on lakes and rivers. The DNR recommends a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice for snowmobiles.
  • Always stay on designated snowmobile trails. Venturing off trails can result in accidents.
  • Don’t drink alcohol and ride. Alcohol is a factor in more than 60% of fatal accidents in Minnesota.
  • Always wear a quality DOT-approved helmet and facemask.

An interactive snowmobile trail map can be found on the DNR’s snowmobiling website. Paper trail maps can be requested from the DNR Information Center.

