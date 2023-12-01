Several charges for man accused of threatening Fargo Police officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A laundry list of charges have been handed down to a man accused of threatening Fargo Police officers.

It happened on Nov. 30, where there was a disturbance in the parking lot of The Empire in Downtown Fargo. The police report says the responding officer saw Guillermo Garcia arguing with another man.

The other man told the officer Guillermo had kicked his driver side mirror off and started punching his window unprovoked.

Guillermo had fled from the scene while the officer spoke with the man.

Court documents show when the officer caught up with him, Guillermo walked towards him with closed fists. The officer turned his taser on and told him to get on the ground. Guillermo didn’t listen to the commands.

Another officer came to the scene and helped get Guillermo on the ground. He allegedly repeatedly yelled threated at both officers on the scene, as well as on the way to a hospital for medical clearance.

Court documents say Guillermo threatened to kill one officer and “rape his daughter”. He allegedly threatened to head butt another officer and spit in his face.

Guillermo allegedly threatened the officer’s life, as well as any family he has.

Guillermo was medically cleared and taken to the Cass County Jail. 0.4 grams of cocaine were found on him. He’s facing a laundry list of charges including: two Felony counts of Terrorizing, Felony Contact by Bodily Fluids, Knowingly Preventing Arrest, Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief-Willful Damage, & Refusal to Halt.

