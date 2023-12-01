Route and parking information for Holiday Lights Parade

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. The community is invited to come to downtown Fargo and enjoy the 17th annual parade.

Approximately 100 floats, marching units, equestrian entries, and more, will be decked out with lights and music.

The floats will line up between 8th Street and 11th Street on Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead. The parade will travel west on Center Avenue and into Fargo on NP Avenue. Floats will turn north and head down Broadway for several blocks.

The Downtown Community Partnership says there are 2,200 parking spots in ramps and lots in downtown Fargo.

Mercantile Ramp: 410 5th Street N (0-2 hours free parking)

Civic Ramp: 411 2nd Avenue N ($1.75/hour)

Roberts Commons Ramp: 217 Roberts Street N (0-2 hours free parking)

NP Avenue Lot: 636 NP Avenue N ($1/hour or $5/day)

Block 9 Ramp: 207 5th Street N (Free on weekends, closed to the public M-F 6am-6pm)

You can learn more about parking downtown and learn more about the Holiday Lights Parade.

