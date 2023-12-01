Cooking with Cash Wa
Roseau issues shelter in place alert Thursday night as police search for dangerous person

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Roseau, Minnesota residents are left with questions after a shelter in place alert was sent out Thursday night.

The alert stated that officers were attempting to locate a dangerous person in the area of Highway 89 near the Park Place apartments. The alert also asked residents to lock their doors.

Valley News Live has left a message with law enforcement we will update as soon as we learn more.

