Randy’s Diner Too warning other business owners of fake bills floating around the area

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Randy’s Diner Too in West Fargo is warning other businesses in the area of fake bills floating around.

In a Facebook post the restaurant said the bills look extremely realistic and are weathered to appear more realistic but they say “for motion picture purposes” in place of “United States of America,” The restaurant also says that the bill marker pens do not work on these bills.

Randy’s says this is the second bill they have gotten at the West Fargo store in the past two months. They were able to catch the first one but the second bill slipped through a server, a manager, and a bank teller and was only caught by the counting machine at the bank later in the day.

Randy’s Too says that the bank suggested a UV light bill checker as an additional precaution.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.