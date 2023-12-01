Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Randy’s Diner Too warning other business owners of fake bills floating around the area

Randy’s Diner Too warning other business owners of fake bills floating around the area
Randy’s Diner Too warning other business owners of fake bills floating around the area(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Randy’s Diner Too in West Fargo is warning other businesses in the area of fake bills floating around.

In a Facebook post the restaurant said the bills look extremely realistic and are weathered to appear more realistic but they say “for motion picture purposes” in place of “United States of America,” The restaurant also says that the bill marker pens do not work on these bills.

Randy’s says this is the second bill they have gotten at the West Fargo store in the past two months. They were able to catch the first one but the second bill slipped through a server, a manager, and a bank teller and was only caught by the counting machine at the bank later in the day.

Randy’s Too says that the bank suggested a UV light bill checker as an additional precaution.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
Police are investigating after a man was shot at overnight while following a woman he says...
Moorhead man shot at while following woman who broke into his car
Left: Manon Bol Yor Right: Kolby Hunsicker
UPDATE: Man accused in DUI crash with West Fargo teen pleads not guilty

Latest News

Valley News Live
Valley News Live Digital Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Closed Captioning
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo...
Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating