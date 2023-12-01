Pleasant Start to the Weekend

THIS EVENING: It’s been a beautiful first day of meteorological winter! A mix of sun and clouds was seen for the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s and light southerly winds.

Expect increasing clouds tonight and increasing wind heading into the overnight hours. This will put a damper on plans for those who were hoping to catch the Aurora tonight. If you want to try your luck, make sure to check your VNL weather app beforehand to check cloud cover at your location.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will be blustery with a southerly wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flakes are possible late. Sunday will be partly cloudy and less windy. There is a chance for light snow early Monday morning through the afternoon. As of now, weather models are calling for a very light snow at best. We’ll keep an eye on the low pressure moving through the region that will bring this chance of snow and alert you if the system looks to gain strength.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and a good chance of reaching the lower to middle 40s Wednesday through Friday. These highs would be between 13 and 18 degrees above average for early December. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast, the best chance Sunday night through Monday, but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Clearing late. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 38

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 21 High: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow/mix. Low: 20 High: 37

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 23 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Low: 24 High: 43

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 29 High: 46

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM showers. Low: 32 High: 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A but breezy. Low: 28 High: 39

