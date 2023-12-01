Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota airline boarding numbers continue positive trend

(KVLY)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says they see a positive trend in passenger boardings at the state’s eight commercial service airports.

Executive Director Kyle Wanner says more than 101,000 passengers flew out in October, up seven percent compared to last year. This brings the year-to-date total to more than 937,000, up ten percent from 2022, but about five percent lower than 2019. Wanner says while the numbers show a demand for more capacity, the pilot shortage remains a challenge.

“Having that high level of profitability entices our airlines to add capacity into our state instead of other markets, so that’s very encouraging for us to see and we hope that continues moving forward,” said Wanner.

Williston and Fargo’s airports have had the biggest increases year to date — up 20 and 15 percent, respectively.

Bismarck’s year-to-date numbers are up five percent, while Minot’s are up two percent.

