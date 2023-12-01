Cooking with Cash Wa
New West Fargo Fire Department headquarters features fallen heroes statues

WF fire fallen heroes statues
WF fire fallen heroes statues(West Fargo Fire Department)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Outside of the newly-opened West Fargo Fire Department headquarters on 10th Ave. stands two fallen heroes statues.

The fallen hero and last alarm statues were chosen to stand over the fallen firefighters of our region. This is a memorial dedicated to those firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service.

It’s also to honor all of the West Fargo firefighters who have served with the department, both past and present.

