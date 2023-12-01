Man facing several charges after reported hit-&-run, fight with troopers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after reportedly crashing into a car and taking off, then fighting with law enforcement.

Court records say on Nov. 26 around 11 a.m., they were called to a crash along Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 12 involving a BMW car and Subaru hatchback. The caller told police the BMW was driving fast and their hit vehicle, then took off down Hwy. 75, swerving in and out of the ditch.

A Minnesota State Trooper says he eventually found the car in question and pulled it over. When the trooper went up to the vehicle, court documents say the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the ditch. The trooper also says the driver pulled out his cellphone and said “bang, bang” as he pointed the phone at the trooper.

Documents say the suspect, 21-year-old Josephus Kiyee, then got out of the car and started a fight with the trooper. Records say Kiyee punched the trooper in the face and tried to run away, again yelling, “bang, bang you’re dead.”

Two other officers arrived on scene and they eventually arrested Kiyee and took him to the Clay County Jail.

Kiyee is now charged with assaulting a peace officer, damage to property, fleeing a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

