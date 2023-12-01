Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said. Turscak, 52, told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Turscak told the agents that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
A Fargo Police car.
Parking ramp assault in Downtown Fargo
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck

Latest News

North Dakota airline boarding numbers continue positive trend for October
Police said two people were injured in an incident in Atlanta on Friday.
Protester injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating