‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) – North Dakota’s sunflower harvest is right on schedule.

The USDA reports that 82 percent of the state’s sunflowers have been harvested; that’s average for this time of year.

Near Hettinger, the Miller family is about one-third done combining their 1,500 acres of sunflowers.

Like many North Dakota farms, their operation is a family affair. But there’s something extra special about this family farm.

Grant Miller never expected to be here, in this combine.

“This is Mitch’s combine,” he said, wiping a tear from his eye.

Mitch is his younger brother. He passed away unexpectedly in 2021. Farming was Mitch’s passion.

“This was definitely something that he loved,” said Grant.

While Mitch farmed, Grant was running his own business, Flickertail Construction.

“I was framing houses in Bismarck,” he recalled.

When Mitch passed away, Grant switched out his construction hat for his farmer hat. Right now, he’s working to get this year’s sunflower crop harvested.

“It’s pretty good yield this year for being a little later in the year,” he said while finishing up a field just north of Hettinger.

Grant feels his brother’s presence here.

“It’s emotional,” he admitted.

Grant has settled into a routine here on the farm, where he works beside his dad.

“I think it’s a good life,” Grant said.

A life Grant has documented on Instagram under the handle, “The Framing Farmer.”

“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.

Grant said that maybe one day, he’ll make this page more educational and use it to teach the world about farming and ranching, a message he knows his brother would appreciate.

The Millers hope to finish sunflower harvest in the next couple of weeks.

In addition to sunflower, Grant and his dad grow canola, spring wheat, soybeans and corn and raise about 100 head of cattle.

