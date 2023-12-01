Cooking with Cash Wa
Fire destroys rural Barnes County home

Barnes County Fire on Nov. 29, 2023
Barnes County Fire on Nov. 29, 2023(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Barnes County family is without a home after a fire destroyed their house on Wednesday, November 29.

Assistant Fire Chief Lance Coit said no one was injured in the fire. He said crews worked for several hours to put out the fire completely and continue to check for hot spots.

He said a preliminary report indicates the origin of the fire may have started in the attached garage, but the State Fire Marshals office will investigate the cause of the fire.

