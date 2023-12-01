Fire destroys rural Barnes County home

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Barnes County family is without a home after a fire destroyed their house on Wednesday, November 29.

Assistant Fire Chief Lance Coit said no one was injured in the fire. He said crews worked for several hours to put out the fire completely and continue to check for hot spots.

He said a preliminary report indicates the origin of the fire may have started in the attached garage, but the State Fire Marshals office will investigate the cause of the fire.

