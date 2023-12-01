Cooking with Cash Wa
FARGODOME to reimburse City of Fargo for special election expenses

Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.
Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.(FARGODOME)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The special election in the City of Fargo on Tuesday, December 5, will cost between $30,000-$35,000, however the city says they’ll get that money back.

City Auditor Steve Sprague says the agreement was the FARGODOME would reimburse the City for the cost of the election. He says the biggest cost is the poll workers; because of the paper poll books, the city needed more workers than normal.

Sprague estimates about $8,000 for labor at each of the three polling locations. Costs for ballots, envelopes and other supplies is also approximately $8,000 for each location, bringing the total estimated cost cost between $30,000 and $35,000.

Let us know how you’re feeling about the project by taking our Valley News Live poll.

On election day, polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. Fargo residents may cast their vote at any of three polling locations: The FARGODOME, the Fargo Civic Center, or the Ramada Inn at 3333 13th Avenue South.

Voters will decide whether to increase sales and lodging taxes to fund a FARGODOME remodel and the addition of a 90,000-square-foot conference center. The remodel would improve and expand accessibility, add restrooms, enhance circulation, as well as create more concessions and seating options at the city-owned venue.

Sixty percent of voters must vote ‘yes’ for the project proposal to pass. If passed, there would be an additional 0.25% sales tax and an additional 3% lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms. This would raise Fargo sales tax to 7.75%. Taxes on a lodging expense in Fargo would increase to 13.75%. Both taxes would have 20-year terms for collection, starting April 1, 2024, and ending March 31, 2044.

