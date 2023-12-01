Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department hosting Stuff the Bus Event this holiday season

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(FPD)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has partnered with YWCA Cass Clay and the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center for the 15th Annual Stuff the Bus Event to provide holiday gifts to those in need throughout our community.

The bus will be located at various businesses on Wednesday, December 6 and 7 available for you to bring donated items. Gifts for all ages are needed for this event.

Young children wish list items: educational toys, games, dolls, and sports equipment.

Teen wish list items: art supplies, beauty items, sweatshirts, gift cards, and DVD’s.

Women wish list items: robes/pj sets, bath/beauty items, emergency car kits, household items, and coffee mugs.

The bus will be at the FPD Headquarters in the West Parking Lot on December 6, from 11 to 11:45a.m.

