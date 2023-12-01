DFL lawmakers propose new childcare plan that would lower costs statewide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – A new bill proposal to lower childcare costs across the state of Minnesota for anyone earning less than 150-percent of the state’s median family income.

“The Great Start affordability proposal that Senator Hauschild and I are introducing this next session would lower the cost of childcare for families making up to 150-percent of the state median income, which is about $175,000,” said DFL Representative Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Eden Prairie, one of the authors of the proposed legislation.

Since the legislative session doesn’t start until February, the bill is just a proposal for the time being. Kotyza-Witthuhn explained the bill will be a continuation of unfinished work from the 2023 session.

" Senator [Grant] Hauschild (DFL) and I had brought forward an expanded childcare tax credit that didn’t make it to the finish line last year,” she said.

Hauschild, Hermantown, will be the senate sponsor of the bill. He says he and Representative Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn are determined to lower costs for families from all sorts of economic backgrounds.

“We need to make sure that we don’t just have a cliff. We have to make sure that middle-class families can afford child care too,” he said.

According to recent information from the Economic Policy Institute, presented at a committee hearing in November, the average cost of infant care in Minnesota is roughly 21-percent of the state’s median family income.

“We are asking young parents who are often at the beginning of their careers at their lowest earnings potential to shoulder this cost alone,” said Kotyza-Witthuhn.

Both authors expressed optimism that the bill will encourage discussion across the aisle.

“[Republicans] have expressed interest in addressing childcare affordability. So we will certainly be bringing this proposal to them and showcasing the ideas that we have on how to do it,” Hauschild said.

Lawmakers hope to have the bill ready to introduce as soon as the legislative session begins in February.

They hope to fund it through the state’s upcoming budget surplus, which is expected to be more than $2-billion.

