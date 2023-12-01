Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

CDC reports a spike in suicide rate for older men

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report out by the CDC says there is a spike in the number of older men dieing by suicide.

The study says that rates for those between 10 and 34 dropped, but increased for the 45-64 year-old age group. The rate also increased for those 75 and older. Mental health advocates say it tends to be Caucasian men, many of whom are veterans.

Suicide is a subject that can be hard to talk about for many people, but experts emphasize that it is important to push past the stigma to help in the fight against suicide. They say it is important to tell those you care about that you care concerned about their struggles, that you care and that you will be with them as they receive help.

Mental health advocates urge anyone struggling to call the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988, or text “home” to the crisis text line at 741741.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
Police are investigating after a man was shot at overnight while following a woman he says...
Moorhead man shot at while following woman who broke into his car
Left: Manon Bol Yor Right: Kolby Hunsicker
UPDATE: Man accused in DUI crash with West Fargo teen pleads not guilty

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
CDC reports a spike in suicide rate for older men
A Fargo Police car.
Parking ramp assault in Downtown Fargo
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports November 30
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News November 30 - Part 1