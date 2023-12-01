CDC reports a spike in suicide rate for older men

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report out by the CDC says there is a spike in the number of older men dieing by suicide.

The study says that rates for those between 10 and 34 dropped, but increased for the 45-64 year-old age group. The rate also increased for those 75 and older. Mental health advocates say it tends to be Caucasian men, many of whom are veterans.

Suicide is a subject that can be hard to talk about for many people, but experts emphasize that it is important to push past the stigma to help in the fight against suicide. They say it is important to tell those you care about that you care concerned about their struggles, that you care and that you will be with them as they receive help.

Mental health advocates urge anyone struggling to call the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988, or text “home” to the crisis text line at 741741.

