Boil order in place after E. coli found in Goodrich, ND water

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GOODRICH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The town of Goodrich has issued a drinking water warning to its residents.

A boil order was issued for the residents of Goodrich Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says E-coli was found in the city’s water.

A letter was sent to the residents saying the city is working on the problem and will inform residents when tests show no bacteria.

For more information call Arden Mindt at 701-854-2505.

Goodrich is located northeast of Bismarck in Sheridan County.

