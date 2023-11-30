Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo Public Library hosts annual Mitten Tree Drive

WF Mitten Tree
WF Mitten Tree(WF Public Library)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library is hosting its fifteenth annual Mitten Tree Drive this December to collect winter gear for West Fargo children Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.

Donors can drop off new or like-new child-sized mittens, gloves, sweatpants, boots, underwear, or coats at the library. Handmade mittens and gloves are welcome. The items will be donated to West Fargo Public School District students in need.

The Mitten Tree can be found on the main floor of the West Fargo Public Library near the self-checkout machine. Donors can hang their items on the tree or drop them off at the library service desk.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment

Latest News

Cannabis Delivery
Minnesota’s medical cannabis program adds new delivery method for patients
House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul
Broadway Square Fargo
Broadway Square hosting rink opening party to kick off skating season
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Memorial Store for Officer Jake Wallin open through November 30