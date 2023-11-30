West Fargo Public Library hosts annual Mitten Tree Drive

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library is hosting its fifteenth annual Mitten Tree Drive this December to collect winter gear for West Fargo children Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.

Donors can drop off new or like-new child-sized mittens, gloves, sweatpants, boots, underwear, or coats at the library. Handmade mittens and gloves are welcome. The items will be donated to West Fargo Public School District students in need.

The Mitten Tree can be found on the main floor of the West Fargo Public Library near the self-checkout machine. Donors can hang their items on the tree or drop them off at the library service desk.

