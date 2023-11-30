Sheriff: No evidence of local victims involved in child porn investigation

GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says the Superintendent and High School Principal at Midkota Public Schools has bonded out of the Barnes County Jail, but the department is providing reassurances to the community.

Ryan Baron was arrested on five counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography. He appeared in court on Wednesday, November 29 and has since been released from jail on bond.

Sheriff Robert Hook says Baron is not currently wanted by law enforcement and he is under strict bond conditions, which include not being allowed on any Midkota School Property or grounds.

“After continued investigation the agencies involved feel, to the best of our knowledge and based on the evidence we have collected at this point, there appears to be no activity of recording, photographing, or capturing of images of any local individuals,” Sheriff Hook said.

He says the case is being investigated at the highest levels and of the utmost importance. The sheriff is also asking the community to refrain from receiving and sending non-verifiable information and opinions.

“This doesn’t assist in our active investigation. Such actions do not promote public healing,” the Sheriff wrote.

“Numerous Facebook posts, texts, and Snapchat stories have circulated around our community, creating false narrative of the events. This activity affects the community in a deep an negative manner.”

Sheriff Hook says factual information and changes in the pending case will be released to the public as necessary.

