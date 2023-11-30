Pro-Palestinian demonstrators urge divestment at MN State Board of Investment meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Several dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators attended Minnesota’s State Board of Investment meeting on Wednesday to voice support for divestment in Israeli companies.

“Divestment from Israel’s weapon industries, banks and bonds is not the same as antisemitism,” said one supporter.

The attendees were mainly part of a group called the “Anti-War Committee,” and were there to call attention to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS movement.

Many referenced past state actions as a model for the situation, particularly state divestment in South Africa prior to the end of apartheid.

“This board was on the right side of history when it divested from apartheid South Africa and you have an opportunity to be on the right side of history once again,” said one member of the public to the board.

Cries of “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes,” rang through the chambers of the Senate Building where the meeting was held.

“I hope that the state of Minnesota divests from all companies that have anything to do with, that either profit from or help facilitate in the apartheid state of Israel,” said Yossi Aharoni a member of the Anti-War Committee who is Jewish.

While the demonstrators made their voices heard inside the meeting chambers, they were met with pushback from pro-Israeli voices.

Namely, DFL Senator Ron Latz, St. Louis Park, and members of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) defended Israel’s right to defend itself.

In 2017, Latz and Republican State Senator Warren Limmer, Maple Grove, helped pass an anti-BDS bill in the state senate.

The law prevents the targeted divestment of Minnesota companies in Israel.

“By definition, divesting from Israel will be supporting and motivating the terror group to repeat the October 7 atrocities again,” said Latz.

Some members of the JCRC alleged that the BDS movement utilizes antisemitic rhetoric to voice their opinions.

“With the October 7 massacre fresh in our minds and still heavy in our hearts, I strongly urge the State Board of Investment not to join the BDS movement in boycotting and isolating Israel,” said Rhona Shwaid, a board member for the JCRC.

“In my view, BDS is simply another manifestation of the ubiquitous Jew hatred of Israel hatred and anti-Zionism,” Latz said.

Still, those like Aharoni believe that anti-zionism and antisemitism are not the same.

“I am ethnically and culturally a Jew. But I am not a Zionist because Zionism is a political ideology,” he said.

The Anti-War Committee plans to protest outside Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office Thursday morning.

