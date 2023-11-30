Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips

According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is accused of shooting another man for not sharing his potato chips.(Source: Akron police)
By Megan McSweeney, Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say detectives arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting caused by a dispute over potato chips.

Police identified 42-year-old Melvin Wright as the man who shot another person in the face for refusing to share his potato chips.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday outside of Lusty Adventures on Stanton Avenue in Akron, Ohio.

Akron police say the victim took himself to Summa Health Akron City Hospital after being shot in the face.

He told police a man he didn’t know confronted him. Then, police said the victim reported the man shot him in the face after he refused to share potato chips with the man.

According to police, officers found a handgun on Wright during the arrest that may have been used during the assault.

Metro RTA police arrested Wright on charges of felonious assault and weapons under disability.

Wright is behind bars at the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
Large police presence in downtown Fargo
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment
Maurice Haymon
10,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in Fargo

Latest News

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says
Trash on ice in Minnesota.
New law in effect regarding trash left on ice
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
Subway will be adding footlong chocolate chip cookies to its menu at restaurants nationwide...
Subway’s footlong chocolate chip cookies are coming soon
Fargo Police Jake Wallin Memorial Fund items for sale.
Memorial Store for Officer Jake Wallin open through November 30