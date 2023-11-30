Otter Tail County deputies getting body cameras in 2024

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing body worn cameras for licensed deputies and corrections officers in 2024.

Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says the body cameras will be used to record interactions between law enforcement and suspects, victims, witnesses and prisoners. The devices record audio and video and are used to document citizen and officer behavior and capture evidence.

Body cameras have been shown to reduce civilian complaints, enhance accountability for the public and law enforcement, increase transparency and reduce civil liability, Sheriff Fitzgibbons says.

The body cameras will be paid for out of the Public Safety Aid Program funding that was passed in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office already utilizes squad car mounted cameras in their marked squad cars.

Minnesota State Statute 626.8473 requires that any law enforcement agency implementing a body worn camera program must provide an opportunity for public comment at a regularly scheduled meeting. A public hearing regarding the body worn cameras will be held at the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners Meeting on December 12, 2023.

Click here to read the statement from Sheriff Fitzgibbons regarding the implementation of body cameras and a community poll.

