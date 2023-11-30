Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Otter Tail County deputies getting body cameras in 2024

(Source: Facebook/Otter Tail County)
(Source: Facebook/Otter Tail County)(Facebook/Otter Tail County)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing body worn cameras for licensed deputies and corrections officers in 2024.

Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says the body cameras will be used to record interactions between law enforcement and suspects, victims, witnesses and prisoners. The devices record audio and video and are used to document citizen and officer behavior and capture evidence.

Body cameras have been shown to reduce civilian complaints, enhance accountability for the public and law enforcement, increase transparency and reduce civil liability, Sheriff Fitzgibbons says.

The body cameras will be paid for out of the Public Safety Aid Program funding that was passed in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office already utilizes squad car mounted cameras in their marked squad cars.

Minnesota State Statute 626.8473 requires that any law enforcement agency implementing a body worn camera program must provide an opportunity for public comment at a regularly scheduled meeting. A public hearing regarding the body worn cameras will be held at the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners Meeting on December 12, 2023.

Click here to read the statement from Sheriff Fitzgibbons regarding the implementation of body cameras and a community poll.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment

Latest News

House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul
Broadway Square Fargo
Broadway Square hosting rink opening party to kick off skating season
Garage fire in Frazee, MN
Massive garage fire in Frazee, MN
Trash on ice in Minnesota.
New law in effect regarding trash left on ice