North Dakota educators learn new grading methods at Davies High School

School systems are struggling with falling test scores post-COVID. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the U.S. has seen the largest drop in math scores for 13-year-olds in decades and from before the pandemic to now, it’s down 4 points in reading.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 educators from across the state of North Dakota visited Davies High School to learn how they’re working to make improvements and better serve our students.

“The criticisms will be, ‘But we’ve always done it this way.’ That ‘We’ve always had this traditional point scale, it works.’ But, does it?” asks Dr. Liann Hanson, the Director of Standards-Based Instruction at Davies. She’s part of the coalition of educators in Fargo changing the grading systems used in public schools.

She adds, “Change is hard, change takes time, this has been years of process and we’ll continue the process.”

Some North Dakota schools, like Davies, are ditching the traditional “A-F” grading and have implemented what they call, evidence-based grading.

Vincent Williams is the Assistant Superintendent of West Fargo Public Schools and says they’ve used this grading system to improve learning outcomes for students.

“We’ve been able to take some of the subjectivity out of grading and focus solely on the academics,” explains Williams.

He says they’ve been implementing the system for about six years.

“To put in interventions for those learners who are not proficient to help them to learn the standards and the learners who have already met the standards we try to look for ways to provide enrichment,” Williams continues.

Ultimately, educators hope to increase the number of students who reach the standards set by the state of North Dakota.

Another administrator implementing the change is Doug Margerum, the Principal of Northern Cass High School.

He says, “Once they leave our buildings, we want them to be prepared for whatever opportunity that comes their way.”

Margerum says he’s encouraged by the discussions surrounding the changes.

He adds, “It’s an ever changing world and we have the responsibility to make sure that they’re adaptable and ready to go.”

Roughly 60 educators from across the state of North Dakota visited Davies to observe classrooms, have lunch with students, and took part in a “Q & A” session to help them bring the lessons back to their own schools.

