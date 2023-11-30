Cooking with Cash Wa
New law in effect regarding trash left on ice

Trash on ice in Minnesota.
Trash on ice in Minnesota.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINN. (Valley News Live) - A new law is in effect related to storing garbage and other waste in all forms left on the ice this winter.

While the driving force for the law was increased dumping of sewage from permanent fish houses, it will affect all ice anglers, regardless of the type of shelter they use.

Specifically, people using an ice shelter, vehicle or other conveyance on the ice may not deposit “garbage, rubbish, cigarette filters, debris from fireworks, offal, the body of a dead animal, litter, sewage or any other waste outside the shelter, motor vehicle or conveyance, unless the material is placed in a container that is secured to the shelter, motor vehicle or conveyance, and not placed directly on the ice or in state waters.”

The law is aimed at ensuring everyone who uses the ice can do so without encountering garbage and other substances that are not only a potential environmental concern, but an eyesore that takes away from a quality experience for winter recreationists of all kinds.

During the winter, complaints about litter left on the ice are among the most common that DNR conservation officers receive. They take these complaints seriously and work to locate violators.

The penalty for a violation is a petty misdemeanor and carries a fine of $100.

Officials are asking everyone to make a plan to store your garbage when you head out ice fishing.

If you can’t store it inside your vehicle, bring colored garbage bags, a sturdy waste receptacle that won’t break in cold and the proper tools to secure them to your shelter, motor vehicle, snowmobile, trailer or other vehicles you drive out on the ice.

Garbage and human/pet waste do not belong on the ice. Read the new statute at can be read here.

