New Jersey man arrested on multiple charges after run in with Fargo Police

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A New Jersey man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a run in with police in Fargo on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Fargo Police say they were patrolling the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S. which is an area officials say has been subject to an increased volume of complaints and service calls pertaining to narcotics usage and sales.

During their patrol Officers Falconnier, Smith, Jordheim and Anderson observed three males exhibiting suspicious behavior which led the officers to consider the possibility of narcotics involvement.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, the officers made contact with the men. Two of the men were questioned and released. While talking to the third man, 31-year-old Emmanuel Williams of Hamilton, New Jersey, officer’s observed a plastic bag protruding from his sweatshirt. When asked about the contents of the bag, Williams admitted it contained marijuana.

Williams was promptly detained and placed in a squad car until he could be positively identified after providing a false name to officers. While securing his possessions, Officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine, 16 blue pills marked “M30″ suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone containing Fentanyl, an additional five pills in a separate container and $344 in cash.

Williams is charged with possession of marijuana, providing false information to law enforcement and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl while in possession of a firearm.

