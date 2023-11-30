NDSU Tuition Award Program extended to cover second year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Additional funding through the NDSU Foundation has been secured to extend the Tuition Award Program to two years for new students entering in fall 2024, alleviating more financial stress and making an NDSU education more affordable for eligible students.

Beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, Pell-eligible North Dakota and Minnesota students with family income levels of $80,000 or less will have base tuition and student fees fully covered for two years if they are in their first year at NDSU.

Students returning in their second year at NDSU in 2024-25 will also be considered for this program for one year.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend this program and provide more support to eligible students interested in attending NDSU,” NDSU President David Cook said. “Providing access to a high-quality education and helping to fulfill workforce needs of the state is what our land grant mission calls us to do.”

The scholarship is intended to provide financial support to eligible students by covering any remaining base tuition and student fees after other aid has been applied such as from grants, scholarships, waivers from federal, state, institutional or external sources.

“Extending the Tuition Award Program will help alleviate the financial burden of attending college and aid students in their decision to attend NDSU,” said Seinquis Leinen, NDSU senior director of strategic enrollment management. “Our state will continue to benefit from the career-ready students entering the workforce upon graduation. We look forward to welcoming these students to our NDSU community.”

For full consideration, students must meet the following criteria during the 2024-25 academic year:

· Be a legal North Dakota or Minnesota resident eligible for the reciprocity rate

· Be a new, first-time, degree-seeking student beginning summer or fall 2024, or a returning NDSU student who first enrolled at NDSU in summer 2023, fall 2023 or spring 2024

· Have a family income (annual adjusted gross income) of $80,000 or less and be Pell-eligible as reported on the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

· Enroll full-time (12+ credits per semester) for fall and spring semesters

· Be in good academic standing and meet Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP)

· Be pursuing first bachelor’s degree

· Not be in default on a state or federal student loan

· Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Financial aid and scholarships, combined with a 93% placement rate upon graduation, make NDSU both a smart and affordable investment. NDSU has a flat-rate tuition model, which means students can take additional classes at no extra cost.

Students will need to fill out the 2024-25 FAFSA, which determines eligibility for federal, state and school aid, when it becomes available in December.

Students also need to be admitted to NDSU to be eligible for the scholarship. The application is now open.

