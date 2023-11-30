Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU students spreading holiday cheer by adapting toys for children with disabilities

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Toys are supposed to be fun, but for kids with disabilities playing with them isn’t always possible but a group of engineering students at North Dakota State University are working to change that this holiday season.

NDSU’S Electrical and Computer engineering building felt more like Santa’s work shop than a classroom today.

“You feel a little like Santa’s Elf. Making toys right before Christmas and then distributing them I think that’s a really neat part of this event.” Says Engineering student Cole Rahne.

Soldering, rewiring, and modifying, It’s a tight space for a big mission. And this group of engineering students are using their talents to make adaptive toys for children of all abilities.

“Every child deserves to play with a toy they want to on Christmas during the holidays. You know being able to adapt these toys of all abilities is really important and really special.” says Rahne.

Students are working to put bigger buttons on some toys or even making the ones they have easier to press to help bring the joy they’re made to give to everyone.

This is the fifth year of the program and part of the “Annual toy Adaptathon.”

Students are currently working on 10 toys to give but they say there are more coming next week thanks to donations from the community.

“The main goal is to just be able to bring the joy that this can bring to kids. And to just be able to make that accessible to everybody.”

Parents, families and friends of children with physical and motor disabilities are encouraged to drop off their switch-activated toys at NDSU’s Main Library or Disability Services before December 4.

Donations from the public also are requested for the families who cannot afford switch-activated toys for their children. Donations can be arranged by emailing ndsu.cadr@ndsu.edu.

