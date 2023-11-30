Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mysterious dog illness that’s been making it’s way through the nation has officially hit home in Fargo, and has even claimed the life of at least one area dog.

Trevor Bjerke, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Cassleton Vet at 5012 47th St S, said that it’s something that offices are battling everywhere.

“The Fargo-Moorhead area is not alone in this fight, it’s across the United States right now,” Bjerke said. “I think I saw five alone today.”

Bjerke said the most difficult part of this illness, is that there are still several unknowns about it.

“Nobody can figure this out,” Bjerke said. “[We’re] kind of getting hints on a viral end but we don’t know if it’s viral or bacteria. I wish we had answers for this but we don’t.”

What is known is that the symptoms match ‘Kennel Cough’ such as chronic coughing, sneezing, lack of energy, eye or nose discharge, or difficulty breathing. But all tests being ran on effected dogs show that it is indeed not kennel cough, as the main factor in that disease is ‘Bordetella.’

“For all the tests that we’ve done, we have not had any ‘Bordetella’ positives come back. So we know for sure that our vaccine is working,” Bjerke said.

It’s also known that once an animal is effected, it can take a rapid turn, and sometimes for the worst.

“The mortality is super low, and it seems like the one that we have unfortunately lost are the acute ones that comes on really fast, they’re not the chronic coughing ones,” Bjerke said.

The acute cases are the dogs that develop severe pneumonia that can become life threatening within 24 to 36 hours.

Bjerke said that the best thing to do to keep your pets safe, is to ensure they have their vaccines, to keep them home, and far away from other dogs.

“People aren’t staying home, they’re dropping their dogs off for daycare, which is fine. But you have to know the risks going in to it, right? So the risk is out there. If you want to take that risk, then drop your dog off. If not, keep your dog at home for a while,” Bjerke said.

As of now, it’s not believed to effect felines. It’s unlikely a humans can get sick with the respiratory illness, because the cause is still unknown it’s suggested that owners thoroughly wash their hands after handling any dogs.

