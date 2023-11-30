Moorhead man shot at while following woman who broke into his car

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at overnight while following a woman he says broke into his vehicle.

According to the Clay County Sherriff’s Office, Moorhead police were called to the 2700 block of 8th Avenue North in Moorhead just before midnight after a man reported that his vehicle had been broken into. The man said that he saw a woman exit his vehicle before leaving the area in a maroon Chevy Suburban.

The man reported that he entered his vehicle and followed the woman, and was allegedly shot at twice in the area of 70th Street and 28th Avenue North in rural Clay County. The woman fled the area eastbound while the man returned home and called the police. The man wasn’t injured, and the suspect wasn’t found.

Police are asking that those that live in the 2700 block of 8th Avenue North check their security cameras for potential information that may help in the on-going investigation. Those that find information are advised to call the Clay County Sherriff’s Office and ask to speak to an investigator.

Authorities say they don’t feel there is a danger to the public. They also note that those that are a victim of a crime should not follow a suspect, but instead call 911 with as many descriptors as possible, such as vehicle description, license plate information, suspect description and last known direction of travel.

