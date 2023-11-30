Minnesota DNR will pay you for black spruce cones

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s State Forest Nursery is looking for people to collect black spruce cones this winter, and they will even pay you for them.

The seeds found inside the cones are needed to reforest nearly 3,000 acres of black spruce forest each year. The Minnesota DNR says the number of collectors has decreased and they are in critical need of black spruce cones.

People interested in collecting black spruce cones should first contact one of the DNR’s seed drop-off stations to get information and instructions on collecting, handling and labeling the cones. Here’s what you should do once you get them collected.

“When you’re ready to turn your cones in, it’s a good idea to have a burlap sack, or a carboard box is another good idea,” said Theresa Dobosenski with the Tree Improvement Program. “You really don’t want to keep them in plastic, in a bucket or a plastic bag, you want them to be able to breathe.”

The state forestry department will pay people $100 per bushel, which is about nine gallons of cones. Only high-quality, ripe, closed black spruce cones are eligible for purchase. Colorado blue, white, or Norway spruce cones are not accepted.

The DNR Forestry seed drop-off stations that are buying black spruce cones are: Baudette, Bemidji, Cloquet, Deer River, Hibbing, Littlefork, Orr, Tower, Two Harbors, Warroad, and the Minnesota State Forest Nursery (near Akeley).

Visit the DNR’s seed and cone collection webpage for drop-off location addresses and phone numbers. If people are not sure where to find cones, a DNR forester from a drop-off station can provide advice.

