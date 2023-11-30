Mild winter weather favorable for city construction projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are just weeks away from wrapping up 2023 and the City of Fargo has accomplished several projects this year.

According to the City of Fargo, there were 13 projects completed in the year 2023. Jason Leonard, Design & Construction Division for the City of Fargo, said there’s still some to go, but there’s one project in particular on their minds.

“So currently right now we have the 52nd Avenue bridge project being constructed,” Leonard said.

The construction on 52nd Avenue South between 63rd Street and Sheyenne Street has been going on for months, and is expected to go into the fall of 2024.

The mild fall and winter weather is a helpful factor when it comes to keeping everything on track.

“You know with the nice seasonal weather, we are on time. We’re kind of lucking out with materials and stuff like that so. As of now, we’re not aware of any delays,” Leonard said.

Officials say they do their best to plan around weather changes, and when things do work in their favor, it just speeds the process up.

“Some of these projects get to be so long that we have to hope for a good construction season,” Leonard said. “Winter did come a little early, didn’t expect it from the last two seasons, but luckily we had a warm up and we were able to get all of our projects completed.”

Most of the other projects community members are seeing around town come from private contractors, so the city doesn’t have an exact idea where the projects stand, they just know when it’s time for them to step in. Meaning if a project slows down due to weather, that’s on the private contractor to handle.

“It still goes through the approval process of the City of Fargo, but we’re not out there doing the work,” Leonard said.

Right now, there are around 10 future projects the city has planned, but they say they’re always looking for improvements.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.