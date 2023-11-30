Memorial Store for Officer Jake Wallin open through November 30

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department Memorial Store for fallen Officer Jake Wallin remains open through Thursday, November 30. Items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, decals, flags, magnets and challenge coins are available for purchase at FargoPolice.com/WeAreFargoPD.

All proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to the Badges of Unity Fund. These funds will help cover expenses for the Wallin Family and Fargo Police Department staff to travel to National Police Week in Washington, D.C., in May of 2024.

During that week, Officer Wallin’s sacrifice will be memorialized when his name is to be inscribed onto the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

