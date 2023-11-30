Massive garage fire in Frazee, MN

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail Co. emergency crews responded to a large garage fire Thursday morning at 10446 County Hwy. 29 in rural Frazee, MN.

The detached garage was surrounded in flames. People living nearby say large black smoke could be seen from miles away and that the deputies have the nearby road blocked off.

No word yet as to what caused the fire, but crews ask you to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.