Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Massive garage fire in Frazee, MN

By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail Co. emergency crews responded to a large garage fire Thursday morning at 10446 County Hwy. 29 in rural Frazee, MN.

The detached garage was surrounded in flames. People living nearby say large black smoke could be seen from miles away and that the deputies have the nearby road blocked off.

No word yet as to what caused the fire, but crews ask you to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
FILE: Shelter dogs
Mysterious Dog Illness makes its way into Fargo
23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse
Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment

Latest News

House explosion in South St. Paul on Thursday, November 30.
One dead after explosion and fire levels home in St. Paul
Broadway Square Fargo
Broadway Square hosting rink opening party to kick off skating season
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Update: Massive garage fire in Frazee, MN
(Source: Facebook/Otter Tail County)
Otter Tail County deputies getting body cameras in 2024